The Best New Psychological Suspense Books

Matt Pine is a college student who is shocked to receive the news that his parents and two younger siblings have died in an apparent gas leak while on vacation in Mexico. Not only is this horrifying news, but it cuts open old wounds: Matt's family was in the spotlight when his older brother was convicted of murdering his high school girlfriend, and even though the media wants to believe that he's innocent, Matt has a very secret reason to believe that his brother is guilty. As the authorities investigate and the media monster grows, Matt must face the truth about his older brother, and how his family's deaths might be connected.

