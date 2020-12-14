Mystery and Thriller Books All About Family

Twenty years ago, Arden Maxwell's father was part of a daring heist that was very nearly pulled off without notice...but it all fell apart, and he was the only one who got away, disappearing for good. Arden returns to her family's hometown for answers, and instead runs into Ledge, who was a teen at the time of the heist and knows more than he's letting on. As the two of them seek answers and tangle with a corrupt DA, they'll expose long-concealed truths about that fateful night.

