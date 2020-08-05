The Best of Sandra Brown’s Thrillers

Sandra Brown’s suspense novels have thrilled and chilled readers for decades. Her characters—always polar opposites of each other—are forced together under deadly circumstances, only to find themselves inevitably attracted as danger lurks all around. With over sixty bestselling Sandra Brown thriller books to choose from, deciding where to begin can be hard. Featuring action, crime, and a healthy dash of romance, these suspense novels will leave you breathless in more ways than one! Here are 10 of Sandra Brown’s best to get you started.

Indigo Tailspin When pilot Rye Mallett agrees to deliver an urgent package to a Georgia doctor, he thinks nothing of it, even though the town is currently shrouded in fog. But after crashing his plane and meeting the mysterious, sharp-tongued Brynn O'Neal, he realizes there is more to this package than he thought. Despite mutual distrust, Rye and Brynn must work together to deliver the package and keep it from the dangerous parties trying to get their hands on it.

Ebooks.com Envy Three people went out on a boat, but only one returned. This is the premise of a novel so intriguing that editor Mavis Matherly-Reed can't resist traveling from New York to Georgia in search of its secretive author, Parker Evans. The more they work on the book, the more Mavis is convinced that its tale of betrayal is more reality than fiction—and that her own life is in danger.

Ebooks.com Breath of Scandal Jade Sperry's life was nearly ruined the day that three boys, including the son of the most influential man in town, raped her. Now a successful professional and single mother, Jade is determined to get her revenge. With the help of a man also trying to heal from past wounds, Jade returns to her hometown, heedless of the danger presented by her rapist's still-powerful family.

Ebooks.com Chill Factor While trying to get home before a blizzard hits, newly divorced Lilly Martin hits a man with her car. The man, Ben Tierney, and Lilly hunker down in a cabin to wait out the storm. Lilly finds Ben charming and attractive, but she can't forget the fact that five women have gone missing in the area over the past year, all abducted by a serial killer named "Blue." As the storm rages on, Lilly starts to wonder if Ben and "Blue" are the same person.

Ebooks.com Seeing Red Journalist Kerra Bailey has stumbled on the biggest break of her career: a lead to the truth behind a decades-old hotel bombing and the reclusive military hero who saved lives that day. After enlisting the reluctant help of the hero's son, Kerra is plunged into a dangerous world of treachery, assassins—and attraction.

Ebooks.com Mean Streak Emory Charbonneau is a skilled pediatrician and a strong runner. But neither of these talents can help her when she finds herself lost in the mountains, alone but for a man with no phone, no friends, and no name. Injured and isolated, Emory has no choice but to rely on her strange rescuer. When even more complications arise, she is forced to make the most difficult decisions of her life.

Ebooks.com Friction Crawford Hunt, a grizzled Texas Ranger with a tragic past, has done everything in his power to win back custody of his five-year-old daughter. His plans are derailed when an assassin targets the judge in his case, Holly Spencer. The more he learns about the assassin, the more desperate Crawford is to exact vengeance against him. But is getting the revenge he craves worth losing his daughter again?

Ebooks.com Sting Jordie Bennet is a businesswoman whose brother, Joshua, stole millions. Shaw Kinnard is an assassin sent to kill her for reasons he has not bothered to ask about. Now, with Joshua's boss and the FBI on their trail, Jordie and Shaw go on the run in Louisiana's endless bayous. Neither trusts the other, not even a bit—but trusting each other may be the only way they get out of this alive.

Ebooks.com Outfox The only link between eight missing women is the man now calling himself Jasper Ford. Drex Easton, who has spent thirty years chasing Ford, sets up shop as his next-door neighbor, determined to make Ford pay for his crimes. Drex soon finds himself side-tracked by Ford's wife, Talia Schafer. But is Talia an intended victim in need of protection—or a willing accomplice?

Ebooks.com The Crush A meticulous and private person, Rennie Newton is horrified when her stint as a juror leads the contract killer she exonerated to begin stalking her. To make matters worse, Rennie is the prime suspect in the death of another contract killer. With no one else to turn to, she agrees to help Wick Threadgill, an ex-detective with a vendetta against Rennie's stalker, to bring the real killer to justice.

Eileen Gonzalez is a freelance writer from Connecticut. She has a Master’s degree in communication and years of experience writing about pop culture. She contributes to Book Riot and Foreword Reviews, and she occasionally tweets at @eileen2thestars.