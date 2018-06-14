5 Fast-Paced Reads for Fans of Sandra Brown
Sandra Brown is well-known for her heart-pounding plots and sizzling will they-or-won’t they relationships. If you want a thriller with tantalizing suspense and romance, we recommend devouring her newest novel, Outfox. If you love it as much as we do, you’ll want to add these other fast-paced reads to your shelf, too!
Barbed Wire Heart
by Tess Sharpe
Harley McKenna has never been more than her father’s daughter—a quick-witted wild child and the heir to his rural drug empire. But now that her father's biggest rivals are moving into his territory, they're ready to kill Harley just like they killed her mother.
Unwilling to let her father’s violent world destroy her, Harley decides to turn against him and try to take down both her father and his rivals. Harley will have to betray his trust, blow up meth labs, and avoid getting caught, but she knows it's the only way she can save her own life.
A Hollywood Homicide
Kellye Garrett
Dayna Anderson is a semi-famous, but mega-broke actress. As she desperately tries to prevent her parents from losing their house, Dayna sees a golden opportunity for some cash when she witnesses a deadly hit-and-run.
However, receiving the $15,000 reward is not as easy as she once thought, especially when she learns more about the victim.
As Dayna pursues the truth with a dogged tenacity, she feels more alive than she has in years—that is, until someone tries to kill her.
The Terror
by Dan Simmons
Dan Simmons’ The Terror is sure to give you chills. This suspenseful novel based on real events follows the men of the HMS Terror as they search the Arctic for the Northwest Passage.
However, when their leader comes to a gruesome end, the remaining crew must try desperately to travel south. They hope to find safety, but neither nature nor the terror stalking them is kind.
We highly recommend the AMC series adaptation of The Terror, too.
The Escape Artist
by Brad Meltzer
Nola Brown is an Army painter and trained soldier. Or, at least, she was.
The US government confirms that Nola is dead after her body is found on a plane that mysteriously fell from the sky as it left a secret military base.
Much to his surprise, when Jim “Zig” Zigarowski, who is responsible for interring the bodies of soldiers who die on top-secret missions, tries to lay her to rest, he learns that is she actually alive and on the run.
Together Zig and Nola set out to uncover a secret that the government has been keeping for centuries.
Rip Crew
by Sebastian Rotella
Valentine Pescatore is a globetrotting former Border Patrol agent finally back on US soil. However, he’s not here for pleasantries. He's investigating the brutal killing of a group of women in their motel room.
When Pescatore realizes that the killer is tracking a witness who knows too much, what seemed to be a straightforward gang-related murder quickly takes on a more sinister tone.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What To Read Next
Cindy Butor is currently finishing her Master’s in Library Science at the University of Kentucky. She lives in Lexington, Kentucky with her girlfriend Sam and their perfect, yet exacting cat Dinah. She’s a Book Riot contributor and can be found Tweeting @babble_drabble.