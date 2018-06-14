5 Fast-Paced Reads for Fans of Sandra Brown

Harley McKenna has never been more than her father’s daughter—a quick-witted wild child and the heir to his rural drug empire. But now that her father's biggest rivals are moving into his territory, they're ready to kill Harley just like they killed her mother.

Unwilling to let her father’s violent world destroy her, Harley decides to turn against him and try to take down both her father and his rivals. Harley will have to betray his trust, blow up meth labs, and avoid getting caught, but she knows it's the only way she can save her own life.

