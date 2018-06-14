Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

5 Fast-Paced Reads for Fans of Sandra Brown

By Cindy Butor

 

Sandra Brown is well-known for her heart-pounding plots and sizzling will they-or-won’t they relationships. If you want a thriller with tantalizing suspense and romance, we recommend devouring her newest novel, Outfox. If you love it as much as we do, you’ll want to add these other fast-paced reads to your shelf, too!

 

Barbed Wire Heart

Barbed Wire Heart

by

Harley McKenna has never been more than her father’s daughter—a quick-witted wild child and the heir to his rural drug empire. But now that her father's biggest rivals are moving into his territory, they're ready to kill Harley just like they killed her mother.

Unwilling to let her father’s violent world destroy her, Harley decides to turn against him and try to take down both her father and his rivals. Harley will have to betray his trust, blow up meth labs, and avoid getting caught, but she knows it's the only way she can save her own life.

A Hollywood Homicide

A Hollywood Homicide

Kellye Garrett

Dayna Anderson is a semi-famous, but mega-broke actress. As she desperately tries to prevent her parents from losing their house, Dayna sees a golden opportunity for some cash when she witnesses a deadly hit-and-run.

However, receiving the $15,000 reward is not as easy as she once thought, especially when she learns more about the victim.

As Dayna pursues the truth with a dogged tenacity, she feels more alive than she has in years—that is, until someone tries to kill her.

The Terror

The Terror

by

Dan SimmonsThe Terror is sure to give you chills. This suspenseful novel based on real events follows the men of the HMS Terror as they search the Arctic for the Northwest Passage.

However, when their leader comes to a gruesome end, the remaining crew must try desperately to travel south. They hope to find safety, but neither nature nor the terror stalking them is kind.

We highly recommend the AMC series adaptation of The Terror, too.

The Escape Artist

The Escape Artist

by

Nola Brown is an Army painter and trained soldier. Or, at least, she was.

The US government confirms that Nola is dead after her body is found on a plane that mysteriously fell from the sky as it left a secret military base.

Much to his surprise, when Jim “Zig” Zigarowski, who is responsible for interring the bodies of soldiers who die on top-secret missions, tries to lay her to rest, he learns that is she actually alive and on the run.

Together Zig and Nola set out to uncover a secret that the government has been keeping for centuries.

Rip Crew

Rip Crew

by

Valentine Pescatore is a globetrotting former Border Patrol agent finally back on US soil. However, he’s not here for pleasantries. He's investigating the brutal killing of a group of women in their motel room.

When Pescatore realizes that the killer is tracking a witness who knows too much, what seemed to be a straightforward gang-related murder quickly takes on a more sinister tone.

Cindy Butor is currently finishing her Master’s in Library Science at the University of Kentucky. She lives in Lexington, Kentucky with her girlfriend Sam and their perfect, yet exacting cat Dinah. She’s a Book Riot contributor and can be found Tweeting @babble_drabble.