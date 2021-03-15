Terrifying Serial Killers from Crime Fiction

Crime stories have haunted and fascinated us for centuries, and serial killers seem to be the most haunting, fascinating criminals of all. Hundreds of books have been devoted to the exploration of both fictional and nonfictional killing sprees, in addition to a plethora of films, TV shows, blogs, and podcasts.

Why are we so intrigued by such horrible people? That’s a question for philosophers and psychologists to answer. Whatever the reason, the crime reads listed below are sure to thrill and repulse you in equal measure. Each of them features the two elements necessary for any successful serial killer narrative: a twisted yet driven murderer, and an investigator who, no matter how flawed or troubled, will stop at nothing to see justice done.

Kobo The Russian Detective Bennett has devoted his career to protecting others so that they can live safe, happy lives. Just as he is about to claim a little happiness of his own, he is called to investigate a serial killer who is terrorizing New York City. Bennett will have to use all of his skills and courage to bring the killer to justice, or else risk losing everything he cares about. The Russian is the most recent addition to James Patterson and James O. Born's "Michael Bennett" series.

Kobo Criss Cross All his years as an investigator don't prepare Alex Cross for the sight of a man he helped condemn to death being electrocuted while his mother accuses Cross of framing her son. That same day, Cross investigates a homicide, where he finds a chilling note informing him that the convicted man was innocent of the crime for which he was executed. Has Cross made a deadly mistake? And, with a serial killer bent on exposing his darkest secrets, will he live to regret it?

Kobo A Map of the Dark Elsa Myers has been assigned to investigate the strange and violent disappearance of a young girl, who may have been taken by an established serial killer. But the deeper she gets into the case, the stronger her own childhood demons become. Elsa will have to finally confront her past if she is to save an innocent child's future. The first in a series, A Map of the Dark is a gripping story about what happens when painful secrets spill out into the open.

Eileen Gonzalez is a freelance writer from Connecticut. She has a Master’s degree in communications and years of experience writing about pop culture. She contributes to Book Riot and Foreword Reviews, and she occasionally tweets at @eileen2thestars.