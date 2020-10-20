Alex Cross is six foot three, weighs 200 pounds, and is athletic. He still lives on Fifth Street in D.C., with wife, Brianna (Bree) Stone, Nana Mama, Ali and Jannie, and Rosie the cat. Damon is away at prep school in Massachusetts. He drives a Mercedes Benz R 350.
Education
PH.D. in psychology from Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, MD. Special concentration in the field of abnormal psychology and forensic psychology.
Upon graduation Cross worked as a migrant farm worker for a year.
Alex Cross went into private practice in D.C. He struggled financially for three years before giving it up.
He joined the Washington, D.C., Police Department as a psychologist, working in Homicide and Major Crimes. Cross is a profiler. He worked with VICAP (Violent Criminal Apprehension Program) as a liaison between the FBI and D.C. police. After his stint as an FBI Senior Agent, Alex returned to private psychology practice and continued to consult for the MPD and the FBI as needed. He rejoined the MPD as a special consultant to the Major Case Squad.
A Washington Post Magazine in-depth article called Cross "The Last Southern Gentleman" and praised him for his work in Homicide. It brought his name to the public's attention.
Articles by Alex Cross on the criminal mind have appeared in Psychiatric Archives and American Journal of Psychiatry. He also wrote a diagnostic profile of psychopathic killer Gary Soneji/Murphy.
Alex Cross was born in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. His mother died of lung cancer when he was nine; his father, a heavy drinker, the year after. He was sent to D.C. to live with his grandmother, Regina Cross Hope (Nana Mama), an English teacher and assistant principal. Three brothers, two deceased; not raised by grandmother.
His first wife, Maria, a social worker, was killed in a drive-by shooting that was never solved. He was left with their two children; Damon and Janelle.
Alex Cross has another son, Alex Jr. His mother, Christine Johnson, was a principal at the Sojourner Truth School. They never married.
He is now married to a rising star in the MPD, Detective Brianna (Bree) Stone.