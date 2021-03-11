History and Crime: Nonfiction Books That Shed Light on Crime in the Real World

The Third Rainbow Girl begins as the story of two unsolved murders, but it certainly doesn't end there. In 1980, two young women were murdered in rural West Virginia. They were on their way to an annual outdoor peace festival, but never arrived. For years, though locals and outsiders alike cast their suspicions on various local men, the murders went unprotected. Eventually, a local farmer was arrested and sentenced to life imprisonment; later, a different man and convicted serial killer confessed to the murders. In the midst of this uncertainty, reporter Emma Copley Eisenberg traveled to West Virginia and spent five years investigating the case. What she found exposed the ways the crime and its aftermath have haunted this small Appalachian community for more than a generation. It's a powerful look at the legacies of trauma, the ways that violent events can define and overwhelm a community, and the repercussions that such events, and the stories we tell about them, have for all of us.