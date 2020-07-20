The Best True Crime Books About Unsolved Mysteries

What is it about true crime and unsolved mysteries that entice us so? Maybe it’s the fact that we can devour the grisly details of unsolved murders and other crimes while safe at home, curled in an armchair or under a blanket. Maybe it’s because we want to unravel the mysteries of the criminal mind from the inside out. Or maybe it’s just plain old curiosity. Whatever the reason, there is no end of demand for movies, TV shows, podcasts, and books that delve deep into the lives of criminals and their victims. If you are true crime obsessed, here are some of the best true crime books to keep you up at night.

Kobo Case Files of the NYPD The possibilities presented by unsolved mysteries make them especially fascinating to read about. This book collects over 80 unsolved cases from the NYPD's 175-year history, including high-profile crimes like the murder of Kitty Genovese and the kidnapping of the Lindbergh baby. New York City has long been a popular choice for crime and detective stories, and Case Files of the NYPD leaves no doubt as to why.

Kobo Master Thieves The 1980s and '90s were a volatile time in Boston. Mobsters engaged in drug trafficking and deadly gang wars—and, more than likely, pulled off one of the most intriguing art thefts of the century. In this true crime account of the infamous Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum heist, author Stephen Kurkjian examines the case's many twists and turns, and theorizes about what really happened that fateful day in 1990.

Kobo Chasing the Devil The Green River Killer terrorized Washington state in the '80s and '90s, strangling young women and girls. It took the dogged persistence and fearless dedication of Sheriff David Reichert, who spent years running the killer to ground and proving his identity once and for all. Written by Reichert himself, Chasing the Devil is a captivating first-person account of the hunt for one of America's most prolific serial killers.

Kobo Adnan's Story Despite the 2000 conviction of Adnan Syed in the murder of his ex-girlfriend, Hae Min Lee, doubt has long plagued the case. Author—and friend of the Syed family—Rabia Chaudry takes readers through the details of the case, refuting some evidence, introducing new information, and sharing thoughts written by Syed himself.

Kobo Life After Murder Most true crime stories focus on the crime itself and the search for the perpetrator. Journalist Nancy Mullane goes beyond that. She spent years interviewing five confessed and convicted murderers, all serving their time in San Quentin, to find out what happens to a killer after the public eye turns away. The interviews challenged Mullane's preconceived notions of who is a murderer—and about America's system for punishing them.

