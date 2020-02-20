8 True Crime Books For Your 2020 TBR

Here’s a story about missing people and those who look for them. These are the truly difficult cases that have left everyone baffled because they’re in the “vanished without a trace” category. How can someone just disappear like that without any indication or evidence, and what does that do to their family, friends, and loved ones who are left with no answers? The book follows a handful of people who are dedicated to finding these missing people, from a bloodhound-handler who began by searching for his brother to a California detective who happens to also be one of the world's foremost Bigfoot researchers.