Even More True Crime Books About Serial Killers

For readers of true crime books, there is never a shortage of selection. Here are seven true crime murder books to add to your TBR, ranging from true crime memoirs to a translated work that interviews a serial killer to biographies on those dedicated to solving murders and catching serial killers.

Walmart Magnetized In 1982, four taxi drivers were murdered over the course of a week in Buenos Aires with what appeared to be no rhyme or reason. Nineteen-year-old Ricardo Melogno was reported by his family, arrested, and sentenced for the crimes. Now, Busqued not only poured over the case but also interviewed Melogno, who after serving his entire sentence is still incarcerated in perpetuity. It is so rare that we get a translated true crime book, and this is written with care, examining mental illness and the justice system in Argentina.

Kobo Between Good and Evil Roger L. Depue was chief of the FBI Behavioral Science Unit when John Douglas, Robert Ressler, and Roy Hazelwood were there as mind hunters, leading a team whose innovative techniques and training programs are still being used today. Depue retired and continued to work, founding an elite forensics group that consulted on high-profile cases. Then a devastating personal loss led him to life in a seminary and a career counseling maximum-security inmates. This is his life story of seeing the absolute worst and best in people.

