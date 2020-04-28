Real Life Stories Filled With Intrigue and Crime

If you’re hankering for some fantastic true crime books this fall, look no further than these nonfiction titles, which run the gamut from bizarre to unbelievable to downright chilling. From in-depth explorations of unsolved mysteries to investigative reporting that delves into the corruption behind some of America’s most powerful institutions, these books are an eclectic blend of memoir, journalism, and history. If criminal history is your jam, you’ll definitely want to check out The Golden Thread, about one of the most infamous murders of the Cold War era. If you enjoy a tell-all style book, you won’t want to miss Inside the NRA, which lays bare the shocking inner workings of one of the country’s most influential political lobbying organizations. If you love mystery books but you’re looking to switch it up with some nonfiction, Chaos is the gripping story of some little-known events surrounding the Charles Manson murders. These books represent the wide range of subjects and styles that the true crime genre encompasses—so get ready for some late nights of unputdownable reading.

Walmart The Bomber Mafia An exploration of how technology and best intentions collide in the heat of war. In The Bomber Mafia, Malcolm Gladwell weaves together the stories of a Dutch genius and his homemade computer, a band of brothers in central Alabama, a British psychopath, and pyromaniacal chemists at Harvard to examine one of the greatest moral challenges in modern American history.

Kobo Chaos Charles Manson has become one of the most infamous criminals in modern American history, and there has been no shortage of books written about the Manson murders. In Chaos, reporter Tom O'Neill, armed with new and surprising evidence, revisits the two dark nights in Los Angeles when Manson's followers brutally murdered seven people. O'Neill's determination to uncover the truth takes him from the lavish homes of Hollywood celebrates to the inner workings of the CIA. Drawing on two decades of research and reporting, O'Neil sheds new light on the Manson murders and the whole 1960s era.

