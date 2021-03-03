Psychological Suspense Novels You Won’t Be Able to Put Down
You pick up a good psychological suspense novel because you’re looking for a book that’s going to keep you guessing. You’re looking for a book with characters and storylines that are unexpected. You’re looking to be pulled into the mystery. Essentially, you’re looking for a book you won’t be able to put down until you’ve read every last twist and turn. And with these six new psychological suspense novels for 2021, you’ll get all the twists and page-turning thrills.
The Family
by Louise Jensen
The Family is an exciting new thriller about a mother in a desperate situation. After the sudden death of her husband, Laura is struggling to make it, both emotionally and financially. So when a community organization called Oak Leaf Organics offers Laura and her teenage daughter Tilly a home, Laura is more than happy to take them up on their offer. But shortly after the two settle into their new home with their new “family,” strange things start happening. And when someone dies under suspicious circumstances, Laura is ready to pack up their things and leave. Tilly, however, refuses to leave because she is so deeply wrapped up in the world of the family and completely enamored with the group’s leader Alex. Will Laura be able to uncover the truth about this organization and save her daughter before it’s too late?
Central Park
by Guillaume Musso
Translated by Sam Taylor
Central Park is a strange and unpredictable thriller from bestselling French author Guillaume Musso. Alice, a well-respected Parisian police officers wakes up on a park bench handcuffed to another person. She has no idea how she got there, no idea who this stranger is beside her, and she’s got someone else’s blood on her shirt. Was she drugged or kidnapped? Whose blood is on her shirt? Over the course of the next twenty-four hours, Alice, with the help of Gabriel—the stranger musician who was handcuffed beside her—will try to uncover what happened to her.
Who is Maud Dixon?
by Alexandra Andrews
If you love a psychological thriller with lots of interesting character development, Who is Maud Dixon? will absolutely thrill you. Florence Darrow is working at the bottom tier of a publishing company, but she has dreams of being a famous author one day. Then by chance, Florence stumbles into what she thinks will be a dream job: working as an assistant for the famous novelist Maud Dixon, an author so enigmatic that no one knows her true identity. Florence soon finds herself swept up in Maud Dixon’s world, soaking up all the sage advice the author has to give about writing and life in general. But everything changes when Florence wakes up in the hospital after a car accident. With no sign of Maud Dixon anywhere, she sees an opportunity. Why return to her own life, when she could take on Maud’s, bestselling novels and all?
Never Far Away
by Michael Koryta
Michael Koryta is back with another electrifying new mystery suspense novel you won’t be able to put down. In Never Far Away, a mother looks to reconnect with her children after a trial tears their family apart. Ten years ago, Nina Morgan’s car was found on the side of the road, abandoned and bloodstained. And while her body was never found, all evidence pointed to a probable murder. Nina’s disappearance left her infant children in the care of her father for the next decade. But the truth of what happened with Nina is even stranger: having witnessed a gruesome crime, Nina was forced to flee her home and start life as a new person in order to protect her family. She never expected that she’d be able to see them again, but when tragedy strikes, Nina’s children are brought back into her life, and back into danger’s way.
Good Neighbors
Sarah Langan
Fans of domestic thrillers take note: Good Neighbors by Sarah Langan is going to be your next favorite book. Maple Street is just your typical suburban community in Long Island. But when new arrivals from Brooklyn move in to the neighborhood, it’s clear from the start that the new family just doesn’t quite fit in. Arlo is a former rock star and recovering heroin addict. His wife was once a pageant queen. Their preteen daughter Julie can’t stop cursing, and their son Larry gets made fun of by all the kids in the neighborhood. At first, their neighbor Rhea Schroeder seems like she’s going to be their friend. But community college professor Rhea has her own dark past. And as truths are revealed, tensions begin to mount between the two households.
Quiet in Her Bones
Nalini Singh
Quiet in Her Bones by bestselling author Nalini Singh is a twisting new thriller set in New Zealand. 10 years ago, socialite Nina Rai disappeared along with a quarter of a million dollars. Now, her bones have unearthed in the elite gated neighborhood where she used to live. Nina’s son Aarav knows someone in the neighborhood must know what happened to his mother. He remembers hearing a scream on the night of her disappearance. And now he’s determined to uncover the truth of what happened to his mother all those years go, even if it destroyed the lives of all his moneyed and privileged neighbors.
