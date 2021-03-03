Psychological Suspense Novels You Won’t Be Able to Put Down

Michael Koryta is back with another electrifying new mystery suspense novel you won’t be able to put down. In Never Far Away, a mother looks to reconnect with her children after a trial tears their family apart. Ten years ago, Nina Morgan’s car was found on the side of the road, abandoned and bloodstained. And while her body was never found, all evidence pointed to a probable murder. Nina’s disappearance left her infant children in the care of her father for the next decade. But the truth of what happened with Nina is even stranger: having witnessed a gruesome crime, Nina was forced to flee her home and start life as a new person in order to protect her family. She never expected that she’d be able to see them again, but when tragedy strikes, Nina’s children are brought back into her life, and back into danger’s way.

Related: One Authors Favorite Siblings In Psychological Suspense