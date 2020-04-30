6 Clever Mystery Novels Inspired By True Crimes

No reader of Dame Christie’s novel can fail to see how the 1932 Lindbergh baby’s kidnapping planted the seed for this remarkably unusual ‘locked room’ mystery. The kidnapping was widely covered and referred to by newspaperman H.L. Mencken as the “biggest story since the resurrection.” Although Richard Hauptmann was arrested, tried and executed for the crime, there have long been questions about this case. Christie took this heartbreaking event and imagined a long-delayed plot for justice that has become one of her most dramatized and admired stories, a perfect set-piece for her detective Hercule Poirot.

