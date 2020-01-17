Agatha Christie may be the Queen of Crime, but there are a few other writers who certainly have a place in her court. One of those writers is Dorothy L. Sayers. While she never achieved the same level of fame as Agatha Christie, she was widely read and respected in her time, and her character Lord Peter Wimsey remains one of the most famous in detective literature.

A new book, The Mutual Admiration Society: How Dorothy L. Sayers and her Oxford Circle Remade the World for Women by Mo Moulton, relays the time Sayers spent at Oxford championing women’s rights. It’s a fascinating read and a great look at the mind that launched Lord Wimsey not long after. If you have always wondered about Dorothy L. Sayers and her work, I highly recommend reading this history before diving into the series.

Whether you take my advice or not, the series is a delight and speaks for itself. Here are the Lord Peter Wimsey series books in order, for new readers or longtime fans looking to brush up.

Liberty Hardy is a Book Riot senior contributing editor, co-host of All the Books, a Book of the Month judge, and above all else, a ravenous reader. She resides in Maine with her cats, Millay, Farrokh, and Zevon. You can see pictures of her cats and book hauls on Twitter @MissLiberty and Instagram @franzencomesalive.