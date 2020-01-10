Watch Out Behind You: 7 Mysteries from the Past

You may have noticed that books, podcasts, and shows about crime are more popular than ever these days. People love to learn about how mysteries are investigated and solved, true or not. And the techniques for solving crimes are constantly evolving. It sounds amazing, but DNA testing has only been used to help identify criminals for 30 years. That’s not a long time, considering how long humans have been around.

So what did crimes, crime-solving, investigations, and trials look like years ago without all this relatively newfangled technology? How did the police find the bad guys before DNA testing or even fingerprinting was around? How did people react when they couldn’t get updates on a trial every minute on social media? Here are seven great books that examine just that: life—and death—before technology.

Ebooks.com Chaos The Manson Family murders are one of the most famous crimes in all of American history. Journalist O'Neill had a long-fascination with the case, and his diligent investigating unearthed shocking evidence of a cover-up behind what happened, including police carelessness, legal misconduct, and potential surveillance by intelligence agents. In Chaos, he discusses several persistent questions about the murders, including Manson's ties to celebrities, law enforcement's failure to stop Manson even though he was under surveillance, and how a petty criminal could become one of the most persuasive people in history.

Ebooks.com The Hellfire Club CNN anchor and Chief Washington Correspondent Jake Tapper threw his hat in the political thriller ring with this debut about a young congressman in Washington D.C. in the 1950s. Congressman Charlie Marder and his zoologist wife, Margaret, are thrust into political life when Charlie's predecessor dies mysteriously. No one has ever claimed that politics was a clean game, but they discover just how shady the underworld of D.C. can be, and they soon find themselves fighting to stop a conspiracy at the highest level.

Liberty Hardy is a Book Riot senior contributing editor, co-host of All the Books, a Book of the Month judge, and above all else, a ravenous reader. She resides in Maine with her cats, Millay, Farrokh, and Zevon. You can see pictures of her cats and book hauls on Twitter @MissLiberty and Instagram @franzencomesalive.