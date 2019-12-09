The Perfect Mysteries for Long Winter Nights

You’ll not only be totally entertained by this book BUT if you’re anything like me, you’ll be too busy demanding to know why you have yet to inherit a baby elephant to notice the temperature. Seriously, Inspector Ashwin Chopra just inherits a baby elephant! I mean, he has other things going on in his life too: he’s retiring because of health issues, he has a restaurant, and he starts finding himself solving cases on his own. Or shall I say with his baby elephant partner! Also, India is pretty hot, so there’s plenty of distraction from the cold weather here and there are 5 books to marathon–take that winter!

