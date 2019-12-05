The Best Noir Authors

Many people know that “noir” is the French word for “black,” but how many know what it means when the word is applied to the mystery genre? Admittedly, noir can encompass a broad range of stories, but its general definition, according to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, is “crime fiction featuring hard-boiled cynical characters and bleak sleazy settings.”

Lovers of noir are very fortunate, because not only are there many classic noir novels, but there are several authors writing fantastic noir tales today. Noir doesn’t just mean detectives in trench coats and fedoras in smoky bars and rainy alleys in the seedy parts of big cities. It can be tales of existential dread in Japan or racially motivated crimes in a tiny Texas town. Justice doesn’t always get served, but ennui always wins.

So buckle up, noir lovers: Today’s forecast calls for hard-boiled and cynical, with a chance of sleazy. Here are 14 of the best authors who have written works of noir, along with an example of their best books.

Dope A former drug abuser in the 1950s struggling to get back on her feet accepts a thousand dollars from a suburban couple for a job. Her task? To find their missing daughter somewhere in the sleazy drug dens of New York City's underground.

Out Four factory workers find themselves tangled up with a dangerous gang in the violent underbelly of their Japanese city after one of them murders her abusive husband.

Bluebird, Bluebird This slow-boiling thriller, about murder and racial tensions in a small Texas town and the Black Texas Ranger who must sort it all out, won the 2018 Edgar Award for Best Novel. Here's more on why we think you should drop everything and start reading Attica Locke.

The Thief An award-winning noir thriller about a pickpocket living a quiet, solitary life of crime in Tokyo, until he is visited by his old partner about a new job he can't bring himself to refuse.

