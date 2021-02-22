International Mystery & Suspense To Read While Stuck at Home

Take off for the woods of Holland in You'll Thank Me For This, a book that takes its inspiration from a common Dutch tradition of dropping kids and teens in the wilderness with the tools they need to navigate back to civilization. Anna, an American woman, isn't keen on the idea of her daughter Karin participating, but she agrees to let her go. When Karin takes off her blindfold in the woods, she's with three other teens. A disagreement sees them separated and Karin alone, trying to navigate her way home while growing increasingly paranoid about being hunted. Meanwhile, Anna becomes more frantic when her daughter doesn't return, and becomes determined to find her.

