Venture Outdoors With These Thrillers & Mysteries

I promised you two books for Agatha Christie fans, and here’s the second one. Once again, like And Then There Were None, this story finds characters in a remote location being picked off one by one—you see what Ruth Ware did with the title there? In this case, the creators of a new app are in a ski trip chalet arguing over the company's future direction when they're not hitting the slopes. Until, of course, someone dies, someone goes missing, and there’s an avalanche trapping them all with the killer… Fun!