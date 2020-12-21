Cozy English Village Murder Mysteries

Wicked Autumn is the first in G.M. Malliet's Max Tudor mystery series, set in the charming English village of Nether Monkslip. Max Tudor, a former M15 agent, is quite happy in his new and much less dangerous life as the vicar of St. Edwold's in the idyllic English countryside. He's found peace and quiet among the quirky villagers, and plans to spend the rest of his life there, the traumas that sent him into the countryside in the first place firmly locked away. But then Wanda Batton-Smythe, the very unpopular president of the Women's Institute, is found dead at the Harvest Fayre. It looks like an accident, but Max's training makes him immediately suspicious. Before he can think better of it, he's knee-deep in a murder investigation—one that threatens to upend the simple life he's built for himself.

