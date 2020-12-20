The Perfect Setting for Murder
Since traveling is nearly impossible right now, why not pick up some crime books set all over the world instead? After all, murder can happen anywhere, from idyllic islands to luxury hotels. These suspense books are set in far-flung locales, from the Bahamas to Thailand to Mumbai to the Miami waterfront. Whether you’re in the mood for murder, international intrigue, or spy rings, these mystery books will deliver plenty of thrills, and some golden sand, tropical sunsets, and warm sun as well.
Dog Island
by Philippe Claudel
Translated by Euan Cameron
Nestled in an overlooked part of the Mediterranean, Dog Island is home to a quiet and untouched community that has long lived off its fishing, its vines, and its olive trees, far away from the turmoil its neighbors. But when the bodies of three unidentified men wash up on the beach, the witnesses are faced with an impossible decision: report the discovery and open up the island to grisly inquiries, or conceal the terrible truth?
Resolving to preserve their way of life, the mayor and a small group of conspirators resolve on a cover-up. But after they dispose of the evidence, their act of deception continues to haunt them, bringing waves of suspicion and misfortune to the island. A detective arrives from the mainland, making their secret even harder to keep and threatening to destroy the very community they tried so hard to protect.
The Inn
by James Patterson
With Candice Fox
Suspense novels set in isolated inns often have a particularly eerie atmosphere, and The Inn is no exception. Set at an old inn in a small town in coastal New England, the story follows Bill Robinson, a former Boston police detective looking for some peace and quiet. But his fresh start as a simple innkeeper is thwarted when a crew of dangerous criminals shows up in town, bringing violence right to his doorstep. Bill's old instincts kick in, and suddenly he's once again fighting to protect his new home, and his life.
Related: Crime Fiction With Family Themes
Stop at Nothing
Michael Ledwidge
If you're hankering for a fast-paced international mystery, Stop at Nothing might be exactly the book for you. Expat diving instructor Michael Gannon happens to be the only person to see a plane go down in the Bahamas—a plane carrying a cargo of cash and diamonds. Gammon, assuming somebody's drug deal gone wrong is his gain, happily scoops up the loot. But he soon realizes that the money may be more dangerous than it's worth. Some of the world's most powerful criminals are determined to find out what happened to the plane, and Gammon is standing in their way.
Murder in Paradise
by James Patterson
Murder in Paradise collects three short mystery suspense stories set in seemingly glamorous places. A defense lawyer who survived a bombing takes a job as a lifeguard on an idyllic beach, only to discover that the warm sun and golden sand hide something deadly. A woman gets her dream job as a medical examiner in the Napa Valley, but her dream turns into a nightmare when she uncovers a series of murders. And a woman with a rare allergy to the sun, who watches the world through the eyes of a high-tech drone, accidentally witnesses a brutal murder.
Cari Mora
by Thomas Harris
Underneath a mansion on the Miami Beach waterfront, twenty-five million dollars in gold have been buried for years. Many unscrupulous men have spent years tracking the fortune, and none are more determined to find it than Hans-Peter Schneider. He's close to his goal when he meets Cari Mora, the caretaker of the house, a woman who fled violence in her home country, and now makes ends meet working multiple jobs in Miami. As their lives become intertwined, Hans-Peter's all-consuming greed and violent obsessions clash with Cari's determination to survive.
The Palace
by Christopher Reich
The Palace is a gritty story of murder, corruption, greed, and conspiracy set against the glittering backdrop of luxury resorts. Rafael de Bourbon is living the good life: just married and about to open a new boutique hotel on the southern coast of Thailand. But when he's arrested for blackmail and throw in prison, he calls on the only man he knows who can save him: international spy Simon Riske. Riske, once Rafa's best friend, heads to Bangkok to help him out. But he steps off the plane into the middle of a tangled mess of lies and intrigue. If Riske can't get to the bottom of the plot, his life—and hundreds of others—will be in grave danger.
Something in the Water
Catherine Steadman
A dream vacation turns into the nightmare of a lifetime in this twisty thriller about the lies we tell and the secrets we keep. Something in the Water is the story of Erin and Mark, a young, successful couple, in love with each other and their lives. On their idyllic honeymoon, while scuba diving off the island of Bora Bora, they discover something in the water. Suddenly they're faced with a terrible decision: do they tell the world what they've found, even if the consequences might be deadly? Or do they stay silent? Their choice sets off a series of devastating events that change their lives forever.
Murder at the Grand Raj Palace
by Vaseem Khan
Witty and entertaining, Murder at the Grand Raj Palace is the fourth installment of Vaseem Kahn's popular Baby Ganesh Agency series. The Grand Raj Palace is Mumbai's most illustrious hotel. For nearly a hundred years, the Raj has opened its doors to millionaires, movie stars, and celebrities of all stripes. But the hotel's reputation is rocked to its core when American billionaire Hollis Burbank is found dead in his room—just after he bought one of the most expensive paintings in the country. Inspector Chopra, along with his elephant sidekick, is called to the scene. What he finds is an entire hotel full of people with plenty of reasons to want Burbank out of the way.
Related: What Makes a Cozy Mystery, Anyways?
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What to Read Next
.