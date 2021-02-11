Eight Bone-Chilling Mysteries & Thrillers About Stalkers

Karen and Tom Krupp have a lovely house in upstate New York and a blissful marriage. Until Tom arrives home one day to discover Karen has driven off suddenly, with no explanation. He soon learns she was in a car accident, but she has no memory of where she was—or where she was going—when it happened. Karen just wants to recover, but she can't help feeling like something isn't right. And the police won't stop asking questions. Full of layers of secrets, this domestic thriller will keep you guessing with every twist and turn. If you enjoyed A Stranger in the House, you'll like Read Me by Leo Benedictus, a literary thriller that takes readers 'into the mind of a serial stalker'.