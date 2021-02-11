Eight Bone-Chilling Mysteries & Thrillers About Stalkers
Stalkers abound in mystery suspense novels and crime fiction. There’s nothing creepier than a shadowy figure following an innocent person, or a killer carefully stalking his victims, waiting for the right moment to strike. If you’re looking for that spine-tingling sensation you get from reading about someone who doesn’t know they’re being watched, you’ll want to check out these eight books. From domestic thrillers to romantic suspense, these stories explore the disturbing world of stalkers—and the people who devote their lives to hunting them.
Watching You
by Michael Robotham
Bestselling author Michael Robotham turns the creep factor up as high as it'll go in this propulsive thriller. Marnie has always had the eerie sensation of being watched, and it only gets worse after her husband disappears. Desperate and depressed, she turns to psychologist Joe O'Loughlin for help. As they work through Marnie's past, a shocking truth reveals itself: someone has been killing off the people in Marnie's life, and Joe may be next.
I See You
Mary Burton
I See You is suspenseful, dark, and fast-paced—everything you could want from crime fiction. Zoe Spencer is an FBI special agent who uses skeletal remains to sculpt the faces of murder victims. It's a scientific process, but Zoe often finds herself growing attached to the people whose faces she recreates. One such person is a teenage girl, the victim of a cold case from nearly a decade earlier. Determined to bring the girl's killer to justice, Zoe teams up with detective William Vaughan, her sometimes lover. They soon realize that the killer is still out there, stalking women, and it's only a matter of time before he kills again.
The Night Stalker
by Robert Bryndza
The Night Stalker takes place during a sweltering London heat wave. Detective Erika Foster arrives at a murder scene to find the victim bound and suffocated. One such victim is bad enough, but soon Erika and her team find another body killed in the exact same manner. As Erika delves deeper into the case, she discovers a disturbing pattern: someone has been stalking their victims—all private, single men—before choosing the perfect moment to kill. Erika is determined to find the killer—but she may have to put her own life in danger in order to do so.
Stalker
Lars Kepler
The fifth installment in the internationally bestselling Joona Linna series, Stalker follows a team of detectives tracking a sadistic killer. Soon after the Swedish National Crime Unit receives a video of a woman in her home, unaware she's being watched, the woman is brutally murdered. Then it happens again. Detective Jonna Linna brings on his colleague Erik Maria Bark, a trauma specialist and hypnotist, to help with the case. But Bark is hiding something from his team: he once arrested a man for a similar crime, and now he's wondering if he let the actual killer go free.
The Rabbit Hunter
Lars Kepler
Another twisty thriller from the husband and wife team who write under the pen name Lars Kepler, The Rabbit Hunter follows Detective Joona Linna in a race against time with a cunning killer. Linna is in jail for assaulting an officer when he's called to a meeting with the Swedish Prime Minister. The Foreign Minister has been murdered, and the police want Linna to find and capture the killer before more political figures suffer the same fate.
A Stranger in the House
Shari Lapena
Karen and Tom Krupp have a lovely house in upstate New York and a blissful marriage. Until Tom arrives home one day to discover Karen has driven off suddenly, with no explanation. He soon learns she was in a car accident, but she has no memory of where she was—or where she was going—when it happened. Karen just wants to recover, but she can't help feeling like something isn't right. And the police won't stop asking questions. Full of layers of secrets, this domestic thriller will keep you guessing with every twist and turn. If you enjoyed A Stranger in the House, you'll like Read Me by Leo Benedictus, a literary thriller that takes readers 'into the mind of a serial stalker'.
Make Them Sorry
by Sam Hawken
Veteran Camaro Espinoza lives a quiet life in Miami, running a charter fishing boat. She's a loner, and she likes it that way. But then Faith, a woman who's being stalked, asks Camaro to teach her self-defense. Camaro agrees, and soon she's got up in something much more dangerous than she anticipated: this isn't just any stalker, but someone who's been sent specifically to kill. It's up to Camaro to unravel a complex web of criminal activity before it's too late, and Faith's stalker achieves his goal.
Charade
by Sandra Brown
Cat Delaney is starting over. Not only does she have a new heart, thanks to a medical miracle, but she's trading in her Hollywood persona for a life as a serious newscaster. She even meets a man, a cop turned crime writer, who sees her for the woman she is, and not just as a heart transplant patient. But then a series of strange accidents begin killing other heart patients. And a mysterious stalker walks into Cat's life. Suddenly her world becomes a web of secrets and betrayal, and she has no idea who she can trust. If you like this book, you'll also like Sandra Brown's small-town thriller Low Pressure.
