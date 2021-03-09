The Most Popular Political Thrillers According to Goodreads

What makes a thriller a political thriller? Political thrillers often feature protagonists who work with or for the government, especially the military. Inevitably, they stumble across something they shouldn’t and end up fighting for their lives, the fate of the world, or both.

Using Goodreads ratings as a guide, we have compiled a list of the most popular political thriller books. Some you have undoubtedly heard of, and possibly even read, before; others may be new to you but are no less exciting. Even better, each book is the first of a series. Once you find something that makes your pulse pound and your palms sweat, you can jump straight into another book with the same characters and the same style of action, intrigue, and suspense. In no particular order, here are some of the most popular political thrillers, according to the number of Goodreads rankings they received.

Walmart Wolf Hall The "Wolf Hall" trilogy is based on true events—specifically, the reign of England's King Henry VIII and his willingness to turn an entire nation upside-down to get what he wants. This series explores the role and ultimate fate of Thomas Cromwell, Henry's chief minister, who risks it all to please an unpleasable monarch. Seamlessly blending fact with fiction, Hilary Mantel's award-winning Wolf Hall provides a new and intimate perspective on a contentious moment in English history.

Kobo The Angel Experiment Six kids with extraordinary abilities struggle for freedom and purpose in James Patterson's "Maximum Ride" series. Named for its young protagonist, "Maximum Ride" features plenty of shocking twists and heart-pounding action scenes. On a deeper level, it explores how far an unscrupulous government will go to attain power, and how far an embattled teenager will go to protect herself and the world that seemingly only wants to exploit her abilities.

Eileen Gonzalez is a freelance writer from Connecticut. She has a Master’s degree in communications and years of experience writing about pop culture. She contributes to Book Riot and Foreword Reviews, and she occasionally tweets at @eileen2thestars.