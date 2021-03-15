8 Historical Mystery and Suspense Books We’re Excited To Read

In a modern-day mystery, FBI Agent Corrie Swanson is assigned what should be a simple case: identify a body found in a New Mexico ghost town and file the paperwork. The body is old, so she brings in archaeologist Nora Kelly to help, and Nora reveals the body died in agony...concealing a rare and extremely valuable 16th-century Spanish gold cross. The race is on to identify the body, and unravel a puzzling case stretching back throughout the centuries.

