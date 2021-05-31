Our James Patterson Summer Reads Round-Up
Summer is the perfect time for James Patterson’s books. In the hot summer months when you’re looking to relax and just have fun, James Patterson’s crime fiction and mystery suspense novels are the perfect escape. Here’s a roundup of seven thrilling James Patterson books that are especially perfect for the summer.
The Palm Beach Murders
by James Patterson
The Palm Beach Murders includes three short novellas from James Patterson, co-written with other authors. The title story, written with James O. Born, follows Christy and Martin, both survivors of messy divorces. From the moment they meet, they have an intense attraction to one another. But things get too intense too quickly when the two find themselves playing a dangerous game with one another.
The Lake House
by James Patterson
Here's a departure from James Patterson's usual crime fiction. If you want to try James Patterson with a sprinkling of fantasy, try The Lake House, the incredible sequel to When the Wind Blows. Colorado veterinarian Frannie O'Neil knows a terrible secret that could change everything. Kit Harrison is an FBI agent who's witnessed things that have to be seen to be believed. They both have become closely connected to six incredible children with powers—they can fly and have superhuman strength. If Kit and Frannie can get the kids to the Lake House, will they be safe?
The Coast-to-Coast Murders
by James Patterson
by J. D. Barker
In The Coast-to-Coast Murders, James Patterson teams up with author J.D. Barker for an exciting and intense mystery suspense story. Detective Garrett Dobbs and FBI Agent Jessica Gimble join forces on what seems like an open-and-shut case. But after their chief suspect is apprehended, the killings keep happening, and the pair find themselves on a coast-to-coast race against time to catch the real killer.
Cajun Justice
by James Patterson
by Tucker Axum
Cajun Justice is a crime fiction novel Patterson wrote with Tucker Axum. Cain Lemaire is an ex-Secret Service agent from New Orleans. After he loses his dream job, Cain gets a job in Tokyo as the head of security detail for an important Japanese CEO. He thought it was going to be a pretty straightforward job, but he soon becomes entangled in a web of corruption, greed, and extortion.
The Summer House
by James Patterson
by Brendan DuBois
For this next thrilling suspense novel, James Patterson collaborated with Brendan DuBois. The Summer House is a mystery where truth is called into question and there are many suspects. Sullivan County, Georgia sheriff Emma Williams gets wrapped up in an intense investigation when Army Rangers posted to the local base are implicated in a major crime. Seven people have been murdered, and Major Jeremiah Cook and his elite team of investigators come in to get to the bottom of the truth. But whose version of the truth is real?
21st Birthday
by James Patterson
by Maxine Paetro
The 21st book in James Patterson and Maxine Paetro's Women's Murder Club series is finally here! In 21st Birthday, a young mother seems to be the target of a serial killer, and Detective Lindsay Boxer vows to protect her so that she can see her 21st birthday. But as the case becomes far more complicated than Lindsay could have imagined, the whole Women's Murder Club gets involved in solving the crime.
The President's Daughter
by James Patterson
by Bill Clinton
The President's Daughter has James Patterson working once more with his most high-profile co-author yet: former president Bill Clinton. In their second novel together, Clinton and Patterson introduce readers to Michael Keating, a former Navy SEAL and former President of the United States. After an ill-fated military mission costs Keating his second term, he moves to rural New Hampshire with his family in the hopes of leading a low-profile life. But when he discovers his daughter is in danger, Keating returns to his SEAL training to protect his family.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What to Read Next