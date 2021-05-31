Our James Patterson Summer Reads Round-Up

Here's a departure from James Patterson's usual crime fiction. If you want to try James Patterson with a sprinkling of fantasy, try The Lake House, the incredible sequel to When the Wind Blows. Colorado veterinarian Frannie O'Neil knows a terrible secret that could change everything. Kit Harrison is an FBI agent who's witnessed things that have to be seen to be believed. They both have become closely connected to six incredible children with powers—they can fly and have superhuman strength. If Kit and Frannie can get the kids to the Lake House, will they be safe?