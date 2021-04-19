Five Books All About the Anti-Hero

Sometimes an anti-hero juggles many personas. That's the case in Three Minutes, which finds Swedish criminal mastermind and undercover agent in a tight place. On the run from the Stockholm police, Piet goes into hiding with his young family in Colombia. But his new hideout allows him to take on two new dangerous jobs: one as an enforcer for a drug cartel, another as an FBI informant. Soon he's caught up in US and Colombian politics, putting his life in danger. His only hope is to rescue a high-level US official. But to do that, he'll need some help from home, in the form of the person he least wants to see again: his old nemesis.