Investigative Reporters Stealing the Show

If a tree falls in the forest and no one is around to hear it, will an investigative reporter be able to write a story about it? You’d be surprised! For as long as there have been reporters, tenacious people have been uncovering hidden truths and sharing their information with the world. Think of Woodward and Bernstein, who broke the Watergate scandal wide open, which contributed to the resignation of a U.S. president. Or Michelle McNamara, whose in-depth research on the Golden State Killer helped bring the cold case back into the public view and put new pressure on the police, leading to the capture of a serial killer. These journalists risk their careers and sometimes even their lives to get to the bottom of a story. This is why investigative reporters make great characters for detective novels!

Granted, reporters in suspense novels often find themselves the target of killers way more often than reporters in real life, but that’s what makes them so fun! Mystery suspense books featuring Investigative reporters are action-packed and thrilling, as readers follow reporters trying to get to the bottom of a case before someone stops them. It’s even more fun when a reporter stumbles on a story and doesn’t even realize what they have until someone tries to silence them. Then they have a huge mystery to solve.

If you are a fan of suspense books with thrill-a-minute plots as investigative reporters work to uncover killers, lies, and secrets, here are 7 great books to mark down on your TBR now.

Deadline Dawson Scott is a respected investigative reporter who is fighting battle fatigue after a harrowing assignment in Afghanistan. He doesn't have time to get proper treatment before he gets a break in a story he has been working on for some time, thanks to an FBI tip—the disappearance and presumed murder of former Marine Jeremy Wesson. But Dawson's investigation quickly leads to his being framed for a new murder. Can he fight his demons and a killer? Related: Eight Mysteries & Thrillers About Women Who Raise Hell

The Poet And this is the first in an exciting trilogy from the New York Times #1 bestselling author of the Harry Bosch and Lincoln Lawyer series. This series stars Jack McEvoy, a reporter whose obsession with the macabre leads to his writing a lot about death, But now Jack's passion has put him in peril: a serial killer with a love of Edgar Allan Poe has started murdering cops who are haunted by unsolved cases, including Jack's own brother. It's up to Jack to track down this dangerous fiend. Related: Terrifying Serial Killers From Crime Fiction Books

Fair Warning Veteran reporter Jack McEvoy finds himself at the center of another murder investigation when a woman he has a one-night stand with is murdered. Despite warnings from the police to keep away from the investigation, Jack travels into the bowels of the dark web, where he learns the murder is similar to other vicious killings across the country. Can Jack find a source who has the answers to the deaths before the killer gets to them first?

The Night Crew Set in the early 1990s, this fast-paced thriller follows Anna Hatory and her crew of video freelancers as they search the streets of Los Angeles late at night for stories. But when the darkness reaches back and results in two deaths in an evening that touch Anna and her crew, they will have to dig deep for answers before someone else dies.

Caught Wendy Tyne makes her living bringing down sexual predators on a nationally televised show. Having successfully captured several offenders, Wendy is not prepared when the story of social worker Dan Mercer and missing 17-year-old Haley McWaid crosses her desk. Wendy will question everything she knows and what she believes as she fights to get to the bottom of the real story. Related: Harlan Coben's Win and Four Other Crime Books That Will Keep You On the Edge of Your Seat

Don't Blink In this whiplash-paced thriller, reporter Nick Daniels is in the middle of conducting an interview with a legendary ball player when another story happens right around him: a killer strikes during the interview and in the ensuing mayhem, Nick accidentally winds up with an important piece of evidence. Nick is determined to get to the bottom of the story and solve the killing, but going up against the Italian and Russian mafia and angering the NYPD is going to make it a lot harder to get the truth.

Slip of the Knife And last, but not least, this is the exciting third book in Mina's series about Paddy Meehan, a daring crime scene reporter with a nose for news and a lack of fear when it comes to gruesome killings. In this excellent installment, murder finds its way to Paddy and she winds up at the center of a murder investigation when her ex-boyfriend is found dead and Paddy discovers he left her a lot of evidence right before he died. Can Paddy solve the puzzle before the killer comes calling? Related: Our Favorite Female Detectives In Crime Fiction

Get the Best in Mystery and Thriller Delivered to Your Inbox Get the Best in Mystery and Thriller Delivered to Your Inbox Sign Up By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use