Crime Fiction that Will Keep You On the Edge of Your Seat

Some crime novels are slow and steady, building to an explosive climax over the course of a few hundred pages. Others are “cozy” and invite you to follow a quirky detective through a picturesque yet mysterious town. And still others, like the ones on this list, begin with a curveball and don’t stop throwing them until the very last page (and, if the book is part of a series, maybe not even then!). All approaches are great, but if you prefer to get a real adrenaline rush out of your crime fiction, then you’ve come to the right place.

These mystery suspense books encompass a wide array of genres, from political thrillers to tales of personal vendettas. They waste no time introducing readers to the characters, their troubles, and the consequences should the hero fail. In that spirit, let’s waste no more time on this introduction and take a look at some crime novels.

Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Apple Books

Barnes & Noble

Google Play

Ebooks.com

Kobo Win Windsor "Win" Horne Lockwood III is surprised when the police find a suitcase belonging to him in a murder victim's apartment. He is even more shocked when the police also find a painting stolen from his family decades ago by the same people who kidnapped his cousin. Those individuals were never brought to justice. Now, with new leads to the identity of his cousin's kidnappers, Win will do whatever is necessary to avenge the crimes perpetrated against his family.

Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Apple Books

Barnes & Noble

Google Play

Ebooks.com

Kobo Vera Kelly Is Not a Mystery Vera Kelly has hardly open the doors of her detective agency when she receives a life-changing case: a family torn apart by war pleads for her help in finding a missing child. The investigation takes her from the streets of New York City to the countryside of the Dominican Republic—and into the path of some shady characters who won't hesitate to end her investigation the hard way. Vera Kelly Is Not a Mystery is an award-winning historical novel about finding love and purpose where you least expect it.

Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Apple Books

Barnes & Noble

Google Play

Ebooks.com

Kobo Smoke There are some crimes that the police can't—or don't want to—solve. That's where "IQ" Quintabe and his loyal friend, Juanell Dodson, come in. These untrained but talented investigators have tackled all sorts of crimes, but in Smoke, they may face their toughest challenge yet. A serial killer is terrorizing California, and IQ and Juanell have been separated and banned from solving cases, possibly forever. How much are they willing to risk to end the killing?

Get the Best in Mystery and Thriller Delivered to Your Inbox Get the Best in Mystery and Thriller Delivered to Your Inbox Sign Up By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

Eileen Gonzalez is a freelance writer from Connecticut. She has a Master’s degree in communications and years of experience writing about pop culture. She contributes to Book Riot and Foreword Reviews, and she occasionally tweets at @eileen2thestars.