Eight Mysteries & Thrillers About Women Who Raise Hell

Traditionally, “troublesome” women in fiction were punished for daring to live outside the status quo. Today, they are much freer to express themselves and do what they feel is right. Readers celebrate them for their intelligence, ferocity, and determination—even when they aren’t following the letter of the law! The thrilling suspense books listed here feature women you can’t help but admire.

In these stories, you’ll meet women who have been forced to the very limits of their endurance. Some are trained investigators accustomed to confronting danger. Others were simply in the wrong place at the wrong time and never expected to have to fight for their lives. Watch them rise to the occasion and raise a little hell in the nine suspense novels listed below.

Kobo The Order Pope Paul VII has died of a heart attack. That's what the Vatican is telling the world, anyway. As veteran spy Gabriel Allon swiftly discovers, there is good reason to believe that the pope was murdered by the Order of St. Helena, a radical secret society that will stop at nothing to suppress long-hidden religious secrets and replace the pope with one of their own. One of Daniel Silva's "Gabriel Allon" suspense novels, The Order blends high-stakes action with a compelling mystery.

Walmart Vanishing Girls Detective Josie Quinn is assigned to look for a missing girl, and she finds one—but it's not the girl she was looking for. This unexpected discovery sets Josie on the path of a serial kidnapper that no one in town even suspected. The first in Lisa Regan's "Detective Josie Quinn" series of mystery books, Vanishing Girls is a riveting story about the types of heinous crimes that only a small town can hide.

Walmart Hide Away The woman now known as Rachel lives a quiet life with her children and moonlights as a vigilante, meting out her own brand of justice against those the police can't or won't touch. But after the death of her new hometown's former mayor, Rachel's crime-fighting activities are thrust into the open, where they will endanger both her children and her new life. Hide Away is the first in a series about an ordinary woman pushed to dangerous extremes.

Kobo Strong As Steel Caitlin did not become a Texas Ranger by being weak or flinching from danger. She must call on every ounce of her physical and mental strength as she investigates two massacres separated by over a quarter of a century. How are the cases connected? Can Caitlin get to the bottom of things before she and her lover pay the ultimate price? Strong as Steel is the tenth entry in Jon Land's "Caitlin Strong" series.

Walmart The Pledge Another book on our list by Kathleen Kent, The Pledge is the latest Detective Betty novel. Things are looking up for Detective Betty Rhyzyk. She’s settled into a happy marriage and been promoted to Sergeant in the Dallas Police Department. But when a hostage stand-off puts her on the phone with legendary cartel leader The Knife, things take a turn. The Knife has heard a rival is making a play for the streets of Dallas—none other than Evangeline Roy. The matriarch of a ruthless cult, Evangeline also happens to hold a personal vendetta against Betty. So who better to draw Evangeline out of hiding? Betty’s got two weeks to catch her. Or else.

