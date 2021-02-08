True Crime Stories and the Families Caught in the Spotlight

For a true crime memoir that's nonviolent in nature, pick up The Less People Know About Us, Betz-Hamilton's account of how when she was child in the early 1990's, someone stole her parents' identity and got them thousands of dollars in debt. Because this type of theft wasn't as common back then, authorities were at a loss as to how to help, so the family moved...only for their identity to be repeatedly stolen. Certain someone close to them was responsible, they cut all communication with everyone and the author grew up isolated and anxious before going on to become a fraud investigator. This is a memoir about a crime's long-lasting effect on a family, and how it nearly tore them apart.

