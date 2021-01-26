Five Black-Owned True Crime Podcasts For Those Who Love True Crime

Podcasts have become a growing interest among true crime lovers in recent years. They’re a great (and conveniently hands-free) way to escape into stories that rouse and showcase the darker side of human nature. However, despite the uptick, there are still fewer Black-owned true crime podcasts than there are others. We lined up our top five podcasts that tell diverse stories by diverse hosts. Why? Because crime nonfiction has no boundaries. These Black-owned podcasts tell the stories of historical hoodwinks, the great divide, and most importantly, refuse to let the victims be forgotten. They’re perfect for amateur sleuths and veteran true crime readers alike.

Affirmative Murder: Affirmative Murder is the podcast that brings equity to true crime in its own weird way, amateur true crime lovers Fran and Alvin tell each other murder stories involving minority victims and perpetrators every week, follow them as they explore the darker side of true crime…pun intended.

Handcuffed Podcast: Every 2 weeks your host, Rena Tunechii will be sharing the most notorious, perplexing and confusing crimes known in the UK and the rest of the world. Listen as she delves into stories with the most bizarre twists and turns. She discusses how the cases tie into today’s society alongside her guest co-host. They talk Serial Killers, Murderers, Crimes of Passion, Drug rings and many more stories to leave you asking questions at the edge of your seat!

Scam Goddess: Scam Goddess is a podcast dedicated to fraud and all those who practice it! Each week host Laci Mosley (aka Scam Goddess) keeps listeners up to date on current rackets, digs deep into the latest scams, and breaks down historic hoodwinks alongside some of your favorite comedians! It’s like true crime only without all the death! True fun crime!

Cases of Color: This podcast covers missing persons, unsolved cases and cases where the conclusion still raises questions involving people of color. Bringing light to the stories that are often pushed to the side or left untold and uncared for. Welcome to Cases of Color.

Crime Noir: For years, the media has failed us by inadequately and inaccurately covering criminal cases revolving around Black people all across the diaspora. Crime Noir, created by host, Candice, is here to reclaim our narrative with a deliberate, thorough, and yet careful perspective. Listeners will be enthralled by a variety of cases ranging from the unsolved disappearances of Black peoples to those solved and underreported. Crime Noir is an authentic attempt to replace misinformation and speculation with a dedication to truth as well as rectify exclusion with the re-examination of cases all but forgotten and swept aside.

