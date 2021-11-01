Dark Romantic Suspense With a Side of Murder

Bestselling author Sandra Brown has written over 70 novels—when it comes to romantic suspense, she knows what she's doing. Best Kept Secrets, first published in 1989, is worth a read for longtime fans and newcomers alike. Alexandra Gaither is a successful attorney who's not afraid to go after exactly what she wants. And what she wants is justice for her mother, who died in the midst of a scandal 25 years earlier. Armed with the full power of the law and a no-nonsense attitude, Alexandra returns to the small Texas town where her mother was killed to investigate the three men who were with her on the night she died. Her probing stirs up controversy, intrigue, and old resentments, putting Alexandra's own life in danger. But she will stop at nothing to bring those responsible for her mother's death to justice.