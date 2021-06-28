We have updated our Privacy Policy Please take a moment to review it. By continuing to use this site, you agree to the terms of our updated Privacy Policy.

Nicci French: What is Psychological Suspense

Order The Book

What to Do When Someone Dies

What to Do When Someone Dies

Nicci French

Ellie Falkner’s world has been destroyed. Her husband, Greg, died in a car crash—and he wasn’t alone. In the passenger seat was the body of Milena Livingstone, a woman Ellie’s never heard of. But Ellie refuses to leap to the obvious conclusion, despite the whispers and suspicions of those around her. Maybe it’s the grief, but Ellie has to find out who this woman was—and prove Greg wasn’t having an affair. And soon she is chillingly certain their deaths were no accident.

Are Ellie’s accusations of murder her way of avoiding the truth about her marriage? Or does an even more sinister discovery await her?

What to Watch Next

Writing Pairs Mystery Suspense_NovelSuspects

Writing Pairs In Mystery & Suspense

Psychological Suspense Novels You Won't Be Able to Put Down_NovelSuspects

Psychological Suspense Novels You Won’t Be Able to Put Down

BooksAboutWomenWhoRaiseHell_NovelSuspects

Eight Mysteries & Thrillers About Women Who Raise Hell

CharlesTodd_AFatalLie_NovelSuspects

Charles Todd On Being a Mother and Son Writing Duo

Thrilling Stories of Fabulous Female Detectives

The Best Female Detectives in Fiction

Our Favorite Female Detectives in Crime Fiction

 