Dread Nation: Six Haunting Novels About Characters Losing Control

A secluded nature vacation turns into a desperate fight for survival in Zoje Stage's new thriller, Getaway. Sisters Imogen and Beck have been best friends with Tilda since they were all in high school. But the three women have grown apart in adulthood, their teenage closeness evaporating with age. After Imogen survives a horrific attack, Beck suggests the three of them take a vacation together to catch up and reunite. They hike deep into the backcountry of the Grand Canyon, but soon long-buried tensions and old secrets begin to come to light. And it's not just the past that's haunting them, either—their supplies are also disappearing. As the women struggle to outsmart the evil that's stalking them, their friendship is put to the ultimate test.

