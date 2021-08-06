The Brink of Everything: Seven Mysteries & Thrillers Set in Isolation

After the end to a long, horrible marriage, retired dancer Maeve Martin is ready for a change. She enrolls in a retreat in the Rocky Mountains at the High Water Center for the Arts, hoping to learn skills to help her pursue her dream of opening a dance academy. At first, the beautiful scenery and fresh air are just what Maeve needs to help her feel better. But then nature takes a dangerous turn when an avalanche crashes down on the retreat, trapping Maeve and six other attendees inside without power or food. And if that wasn't bad enough, it turns out one of the guests is a murderer.