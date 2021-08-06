The Brink of Everything: Seven Mysteries & Thrillers Set in Isolation
It’s a classic tale: a trip that starts out like the perfect vacation. Then a snowstorm seals a group of strangers in an inn without power, and people start to go missing. Or an avalanche buries a ski party in a cabin, and one by one, the guests begin to die. Or hikers who think they’re alone in the woods suddenly find themselves the target of a murderer. Who is responsible, and why. These seven mysteries & thrillers push their protagonists to the very edge until they question who they can trust…or if they can even trust themselves.
Getaway
by Zoje Stage
Sisters Imogen and Beck and their friend Tilda were very close in high school. Over the years, they've drifted apart, but when Imogen suffers a traumatic experience, Beck thinks a hiking trip through nature is what they need to heal their friendship and themselves. But as the women get further and further into isolation in the Grand Canyon’s backcountry, it becomes apparent that their past isn't the only thing following hot on their heels.
Those Who Wish Me Dead
by Michael Koryta
Ethan and Allison Serbin run a wilderness survival program in the Montana mountains near Hannah Faber, who lives in the fire lookout tower. They all live quiet peaceful lives, until the day that fourteen-year-old Jace Wilson joins the program. What they didn't know is that Jace is in witness protection after seeing a brutal killing and has been sent away for his own safety. And the killers will stop at nothing—and leave no one alive—in order to find him and keep him from testifying. This is now a major motion picture with Angelia Jolie and Nicholas Hoult.
The Retreat
by Elisabeth de Mariaffi
After the end to a long, horrible marriage, retired dancer Maeve Martin is ready for a change. She enrolls in a retreat in the Rocky Mountains at the High Water Center for the Arts, hoping to learn skills to help her pursue her dream of opening a dance academy. At first, the beautiful scenery and fresh air are just what Maeve needs to help her feel better. But then nature takes a dangerous turn when an avalanche crashes down on the retreat, trapping Maeve and six other attendees inside without power or food. And if that wasn't bad enough, it turns out one of the guests is a murderer.
They All Fall Down
Rachel Howzell Hall
Miriam Macy was delighted to receive an invitation to an all-expense paid vacation to a beautiful remote island in Mexico. But she and the six strangers aboard the boat soon discover that they've been misled. Each of them is harboring a dark secret and they've all been tricked into the trip by someone who knows these secrets and is determined to make them pay. For Miriam and the six others, they quickly realize that the only way off the island may be in a body bag...
The Last Thing to Burn
Will Dean
A young woman named 'Jane' has been held in captivity for seven years on an isolated farm by a monster named Leonard, who calls himself her husband. Jane has long ago given up on escaping, but when she discovers she is pregnant, she is newly determined to get free. But then Leonard brings another woman home and Jane's plans change—can she save herself, her baby, and the new woman? Or will her attempt to save them all mean that none will ever get free?
Hairpin Bridge
Taylor Adams
When Lena Nguyen learned her twin sister, Cambry, died by suicide in the remote wilderness of Missoula, Montana, she had a suspicion that something was off. So she sets off on a road trip to make a podcast about her investigation into the life and death of her sister. Helping Lena with her investigation is Corporal Raymond Raycevic, who brings her to the very spot that Cambry died. But something about the officer's story doesn't add up, and Lena realizes she may now be all alone in the wilderness with a killer...
Six Wakes
by Mur Lafferty
And here's an isolation thriller with a twist: it's set in space! Maria Arena awakens aboard the starship Dormire, covered in blood, and with no memory of what happened to her. She's one of seven cloned crew members who normally wake up in the cloning vat with a memory of what happened to their last version. But this time, several clones have died at once, leading Maria to suspect that there's a killer with a dangerous agenda aboard the ship—but which one of them is it?
