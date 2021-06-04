If You Loved One by One by Ruth Ware, You’ll Love…

For reasons she can’t quite explain, Alex Morrow is addicted to watching surveillance footage of Roxanna Fuentecilla—a gorgeous Spanish mother of two, in a tempestuous relationship with her boyfriend, who recently relocated to Glasgow under mysterious circumstances. She is also Morrow’s prime suspect in an investigation that resembles a soap opera, filled with glamorous jetsetters and enough money to interest the highest levels of law enforcement. Until Roxanna vanishes.

Morrow traces Roxanna’s steps to Helensburgh, a sleepy, picturesque seaside community. But behind the idyllic Victorian homes and quaint storefronts, darkness lurks. Home to a man with blood on his hands who is haunted by guilt, a mysterious woman with ulterior motives back in town for the first time in decades, a sexually frustrated restaurateur looking to blow off steam, and a crew of vicious small-time gangsters blindly following orders, it’s a town ruled by base instincts where no one is quite what they seem. And it’s the perfect place to get rid of someone.