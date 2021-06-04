If You Loved One by One by Ruth Ware, You’ll Love…
Ruth Ware has quickly established herself as the contemporary queen of mystery and suspense books, with titles that range from light horror to literary suspense. Her newest novel, One by One, feels like a fresh, modern take on Agatha Christie’s famous And Then There Were None, with a plot centered around a corporate retreat gone horribly awry when an avalanche leaves a group of people stranded in a chalet in the Swiss Alps with a secret murderer among them. If you loved One by One, and you enjoy Ruth Ware books in general, here are some great mystery and suspense books to keep you entertained until Ware’s next release.
The Retreat
by Elisabeth de Mariaffi
If you loved the wintry setting and the stranded mystery aspect of One by One, don't miss The Retreat, a novel about Maeve Martin, a newly divorced single mom who is reinventing herself at a retreat in the Rocky Mountains, determined to rebuild her life after a horrible marriage. Then a winter storm and an avalanche strands her and six guests, and at first it seems like a cozy adventure. But things turn dark when days go by without help, and guests begin to turn up dead in the most gruesome ways.
The Last Guests
by JP Pomare
Lina and Cain are newlyweds who own a summer home that's been in Lina's family for years, but they rarely get the chance to use it themselves. Considering they need money, Cain convinces Lina to rent it out to guests, and she reluctantly agrees....and then is surprised when they receive a lot of reservations. But when a visit goes very, very wrong it becomes clear that someone has been watching the couple...and they've been keeping secret from each other.
The Sanatorium
Sarah Pearse
If you like the Swiss setting of One by One, and the horror vibes of The Turn of the Key, then pick up The Sanatorium, which is about Elin Warner, a detective who is invited to her brother's engagement celebration as a former sanatorium turned minimalist hotel. But from the moment Elin arrives, she can sense that something is off about the place. And when her brother's fiancée goes missing just as a storm is closing in on the hotel, Elin will have to rely on all of her instincts in order to get to the bottom of the mystery...and survive.
The Guilt Trip
Sandie Jones
Rachel and Noah are old friends (and at one time, might have been more) who've married other people, but they value being in each other's lives. When Rachel's brother-in-law Jack gets engaged, the three couples take a trip to Portugal, where they rent a gorgeous house on the edge of the sea for some weekend fun. But Jack's fiancée Ali isn't easy to get along with, and when Rachel discovers something shocking about her soon-to-be sister-in-law, relationships begin to unravel and the events of the weekend could result in life or death.
Blood, Salt, Water
by Denise Mina
For reasons she can’t quite explain, Alex Morrow is addicted to watching surveillance footage of Roxanna Fuentecilla—a gorgeous Spanish mother of two, in a tempestuous relationship with her boyfriend, who recently relocated to Glasgow under mysterious circumstances. She is also Morrow’s prime suspect in an investigation that resembles a soap opera, filled with glamorous jetsetters and enough money to interest the highest levels of law enforcement. Until Roxanna vanishes.
Morrow traces Roxanna’s steps to Helensburgh, a sleepy, picturesque seaside community. But behind the idyllic Victorian homes and quaint storefronts, darkness lurks. Home to a man with blood on his hands who is haunted by guilt, a mysterious woman with ulterior motives back in town for the first time in decades, a sexually frustrated restaurateur looking to blow off steam, and a crew of vicious small-time gangsters blindly following orders, it’s a town ruled by base instincts where no one is quite what they seem. And it’s the perfect place to get rid of someone.
