Eight of The Greatest Psychological Thriller and Suspense Books of All Time

If you’re looking for a psychological thriller that’s really going to mess with your head, look to Shutter Island by Dennis Lehane. Set in 1954, this book is about U.S. Marshal Teddy Daniels and his new partner, Chuck Aule, who travel to Shutter Island, home of Ashecliffe Hospital for the Criminally Insane. Rachel Solando, a murderer, has gone missing somewhere remote island, despite being locked in a cell and under constant surveillance. Teddy and Chuck are not leaving the island until they find out what happened to Rachel Solando, but the more they investigate, the more they discover that nothing on Shudder Island is what it seems.