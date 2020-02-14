10 Suspense Novels with Unhappy Heroines

How much can you trust your closest friend?





Beth Montgomery seems to have the perfect life: a beautiful house in the hills above Los Angeles, a handsome, ambitious husband, and plans of starting a family. So it doesn't occur to her to worry when the news breaks of a quadruple homicide across town, a botched drug deal that leaves an undercover officer among the dead. Beth certainly would never think to tie the murders to the sudden reappearance in her life of wild, sexy Cassie Ogilvy, the estranged best friend she hasn't seen since they were college roommates.





As Cassie confidently settles into Beth's new life, making herself comfortable not only in Beth's guestroom but with her husband as well, it becomes increasingly clear that her old friend has a lot to hide. But it isn't until a shocking late-night phone call, and Cassie's even more startling disappearance, that Beth begins to understand that her world, as she knew it, is gone forever.





Unfurling over the span of three fraught, heart-pounding days, McInnis's masterful suspense debut is fast-paced and diabolically unpredictable--a fresh, surprising, and powerfully smart twist on the traditional thriller.