The Subtle Terror of SciFi Thrillers

After rendering Earth uninhabitable, humanity flees to the stars. They find a new home planet that is already terraformed, beautiful in every way, and waiting just for them — or so their hubris leads them to believe. The colonizers soon find themselves in a battle for dominance with another race that is equally certain of its right to live on this gorgeous, deadly world. How far will the colonizers go? And is saving their dying species worth the price? This award-winning psychological thriller can be read on its own, but there is also a sequel, Children of Ruin, available.