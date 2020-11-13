Thrillers For Those Who Love a Good Heist

The Hunter is the novel that kicks off Richard Stark's Parker series. Parker is a ruthless professional criminal who takes his job very seriously. He is cold and methodical and is always willing to do what's necessary to get what he wants. And if murder were necessary to get the job done, Parker wouldn't flinch. His one rule? Never double-cross a fellow criminal. Unfortunately, in The Hunter, that's exactly what happens to him. Parker is betrayed, and by his own wife at that. Shot and left for dead, he manages to survive. And now he's looking for revenge.