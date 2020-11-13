Thrillers For Those Who Love a Good Heist
Do you get a thrill from watching heist movies and caper stories like Ocean’s Eleven and Baby Driver? You’re in luck because there are heist books and crime books that can give you that same kind of thrill. These six caper stories and so fast-paced and fun, you won’t want to put them down. Not even to watch the latest heist movie.
The Man in the White Linen Suit
David Handler
The Man in the White Linen Suit is the 11th novel in David Handler's Stewart Hoag series, but you can read these books in any order. And that's good news because, for many readers, this is the most thrilling book of the series. Stewart Hoag is a ghostwriter for celebrities who also often works as an amateur sleuth. In this novel, Hoag agrees to retrieve a bestselling author's stolen manuscript. But things get a little tricky when the murders start happening. Three, to be exact. Why was the manuscript stolen in the first place? And how are the murders related?
The Hunter
Richard Stark
The Hunter is the novel that kicks off Richard Stark's Parker series. Parker is a ruthless professional criminal who takes his job very seriously. He is cold and methodical and is always willing to do what's necessary to get what he wants. And if murder were necessary to get the job done, Parker wouldn't flinch. His one rule? Never double-cross a fellow criminal. Unfortunately, in The Hunter, that's exactly what happens to him. Parker is betrayed, and by his own wife at that. Shot and left for dead, he manages to survive. And now he's looking for revenge.
The Heist
Janet Evanovich; Lee Goldberg
No list of crime fiction would be complete without an appearance from the great Agatha Christie. If you're looking for a caper story, Christie's novel Partners in Crime is the way to go. This is the story of Tommy and Tuppence Beresford, a husband and wife duo who are eagerly looking for adventure. So when they're offered the opportunity to take over Blunt's International Detective Agency, they are ready and willing to take on the task. This is a collection of their adventures working for the agency. While Partners in Crime is the second book in the Thomas and Tuppence series, these short crime fiction stories are the perfect introduction to this detective duo.
Related: Eight Mysteries Perfect For Fans of Agatha Christie
The Great Greene Heist
Varian Johnson
Caper stories aren't just for adults. Middle grade readers can have their fun too in Varian Johnson's The Great Green Heist. After middle schooler Jackson Greene's latest con fails and loses him the girl of his dreams, Jackson is ready to turn over a new leaf. But then Jackson finds out his dream girl is running for middle school class president, and the guy she's running against might just be cheating to win. Jackson has no choice to do anything he can to help her out, even if it means returning to his old con-artist ways. This book also has a fun sequel called To Catch a Cheat.
Heist Society
Ally Carter
For as long as she can remember, Katarina has been a part of the family business-thieving. When Kat tries to leave “the life” for a normal life, her old friend Hale conspires to bring her back into the fold. Why? A mobster’s art collection has been stolen, and Kat’s father is the only suspect. Caught between Interpol and a far more deadly enemy, Kat’s dad needs her help.
The only solution is to find the paintings and steal them back. Kat’s got two weeks, a teenage crew, and hopefully enough talent to pull off the biggest heist in her family’s history—and, with any luck, steal her life back along the way.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use