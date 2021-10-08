Your Doorway to Another World: Four Dark Podcasts Worth a Listen

For those always on the go or people who simply like to sit back and relax while listening to a podcast, we’ve got a round-up just for you. With the booming popularity of podcasts in recent years, there’s never a shortage of audio to keep you busy but these four podcasts are some of the few that stand out above the rest. Ranging from the downright chilling to the darkly comedic, they’re not for the lighthearted…but they sure as hell are a good time.

BAD WOMEN is about the five women killed by Jack the Ripper in London in 1888: Polly Nichols, Annie Chapman, Elizabeth Stride, Catherine Eddowes, and Mary Jane Kelly. Over the centuries, we’ve failed to learn their names or even to care about them. However, we’ve grown increasingly more obsessed with the identity of their killer. Jack the Ripper has become a sort of rock star among criminals, and by heaping so much attention on the murderer, we’re assisting in the normalization of violence against women. Get a deeper look at the Bad Women: Ripper Retold podcast here. Listen to Bad Women.

REDHANDED is a true crime podcast that mixes comedy and dark humor into its true crime retellings. It won the 2021 Listeners’ Choice British Podcast Award and is hosted by Suruthi Bala and Hannah Maguire. RedHanded recounts famous and not-so-known true crime events from all corners of the world, adding ‘doses of murder, wit, and “WTFs” to your week. The hosts recently wrote a book by the same name as their podcast, exploring criminals, cults, and what makes a killer tick. You can find their book here, read an exclusive expert from it Psychopaths and Where to Find Them, or check out our interview with the hosts. Listen to RedHanded.

CREEPY POD is the perfect podcast for spooky season. With a catalog of hundreds of podcast episodes, each a bite-sized horror story sure to make your skin crawl, there’s no shortage of audio to get you in the mood for Halloween. Creepy retells ‘the most famous, chilling creepypasta and urban legend’ stories found in the wild—and some of them get pretty dark. Recommend listening for horror fans, Creepy is currently hosting their 31 Days of Horror so you have something new each day of October. With titles like The Last Med School Halloween Party and The Pumpkin Spice Massacre…it’s definitely worth a listen. Listen to Creepy.

CRIME WEEKLY PODCAST is a newer true crime podcast, but we love the energy behind it. Stephanie Harlowe, a true crime YouTuber and social media influencer, and Derrick Levasseur, a former undercover police detective, deep dive into true crime cases both solved and unsolved. Stephanie’s humor and Derrick’s expertise in the field make for engaging, long-form content. You can listen to Crime Weekly or watch the podcast of their YouTube channel.

