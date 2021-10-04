A Cold Case Like No Other: Revisiting Jack The Ripper

It’s a cold case like no other. We all know the story: In the fall of 1888, five women were brutally murdered in a slum neighborhood in London. The attacks were so violent that the killer earned himself a nickname—Jack The Ripper. But everything you think you know about Jack and those murdered women is wrong.

Bad Women is a new podcast about the five women killed by Jack the Ripper in London in 1888: Polly Nichols, Annie Chapman, Elizabeth Stride, Catherine Eddowes, and Mary Jane Kelly. Over the centuries, we’ve failed to learn their names or even to care about them. However, we’ve grown increasingly more obsessed with the identity of their killer. Jack the Ripper has become a sort of rock star among criminals, and by heaping so much attention on the murderer, we’re assisting in the normalization of violence against women.

Bad Women is an in-depth exploration of the women’s lives and the issues that contributed to their deaths, like homelessness, addiction, domestic violence, and prostitution, which are all very much with us today. Host Hallie Rubenhold upends the so-called discipline of ‘Ripperology’ and the Ripper industry and examines it within the context of the current ‘culture war’ and the #MeToo movement. With the help of experts—lawyers, scientists, academics, sex workers, true crime podcasters, and more—she explores systemic misogyny, the growth of the True Crime genre, and bursts much of the mythology that surrounds the Ripper murders.

Bad Women is rich in historical detail and suspenseful enough to satisfy any true crime fan.

You have to follow along by listening to the podcast here.

Get the Best in Mystery and Thriller Delivered to Your Inbox Get the Best in Mystery and Thriller Delivered to Your Inbox Sign Up By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use