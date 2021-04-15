Three Crime Podcasts That Should Be On Your Radar

Need something to keep you hooked this weekend? If you’re obsessed with all things true crime like we are, we’ve got the perfect lineup of crime-riddled podcasts to keep you entertained. From the hills of California to the everyday crimes that slip between the radar, we guarantee these three podcasts are as killer as they sound.

Lost Hills

Lost Hills is a new podcast about a murder in idyllic Malibu, California. The horrifying story of a man shot in the head, while camping with his young daughters. After his death, the local cops follow a crumb trail of clues and arrest a survivalist they find camping in the woods.

That’s when things get complicated. Lost Hills is a shocking mystery that uncovers a dark truth about law enforcement in Malibu, California.

Murder Book Podcast: Season Two

In this podcast, bestselling author Michael Connelly goes behind the scene to explore one of America’s most prolific serial killers: Sam Little. Sam Little roamed the country for five decades killing women at will. He stayed below law enforcement radar because of the victims he chose: women from the fringe—drug users and sex workers, victims society paid little attention to. But in 2012 he came up on Detective Mitzi Roberts’ radar and everything changed. The Los Angeles Police Department cold case investigator relentlessly hunted Little across the country before he was captured and brought to justice with the help of a group of equally fierce women that included a prosecutor, a writer and several women who survived brutal attacks from Little.

Crime Junkie

Crime Junkie is the perfect escapism for those who can never get enough crime. Crime Junkie is a weekly true crime podcast dedicated to giving you a fix. Every Monday, Ashley Flowers will tell you about whatever crime she’s been obsessing over that week in a way that sounds like you’re sitting around talking crime with your best friends. The storytelling is straightforward and free of rabbit holes so the cases stay suspenseful and are easy to follow.

