The Best Women Sleuths and Detective Stories

And I leave you with a fantastic series that's perfect for fans of traditional detective stories who are looking for female detectives. Betty Rhyzyk is a former Brooklyn detective who has moved to Dallas, Texas with her girlfriend and started a new job. She’s also brought the ghosts of her previous life with her. And by ghosts, I mean her dead uncle, whom she still talks to because he was her constant and good-advice-giver. Good advice is something she’s going to really need because this case that starts with a drug cartel is anything but simple, and Rhyzyk’s life is about to go sideways with this case...