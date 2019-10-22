The Elvis Cole and Joe Pike Series by Robert Crais

Are you looking for a nice, long crime series that will keep you immersed? With eighteen books (and counting!) the Elvis Cole and Joke Pike books should keep you satisfied! The Elvis Cole books follow a private investigator and his partner, Joe Pike, as they solve crimes in Los Angeles. The first book was an Edgar Award nominee, and since its publication in 1987, the Elvis Cole & Joe Pike books have been nominated for numerous awards and have won six, including taking the Shamus Award twice. Most of the books feature Elvis Cole as the protagonist, but more recent installments star Joe Pike, which might be a little confusing for new readers–so if you’ve ever wondered where to start with Elvis Cole and Joe Pike books in order, you’ve come to the right place!

The Elvis Cole & Joe Pike Books in Order

Indiebound The Monkey's Raincoat In this debut novel, Elvis Cole is approached by a woman named Ellen Lang who is at her wit's end–her husband and son have disappeared, and she needs help finding them. Elvis and his partner Joe agree–it seems like an easy enough case. But as their investigation takes them to the seedier side of Hollywood, the danger increases, pitting them against a crime boss who is not afraid to kill to get what he wants.

