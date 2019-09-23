Which Amateur Sleuth Are You?What would you do if a relative you thought died in an accident actually ran away? After investigating, you learn he was actually the victim of an infamous murder case dubbed "The Boy in the Dress." When a group of amateur sleuths who contribute to a missing persons website called Missing-Linc offer to help you investigate, would you be able to resist?This is the dilemma protagonist Shaun Ryan faces in Sarah Lotz's new mystery, <a href="http://bit.ly/2YtMhsg">MISSING PERSON</a>. There are plenty of users eager to help Shaun find out what happened to his uncle, but who are they really? And what are their intentions? Find out which you are most like with this quiz, and don't forget to order a copy of <a href="http://bit.ly/2YtMhsg">MISSING PERSON </a>to find out what really happened to "The Boy in the Dress."Ratking1You are a seasoned pro! You run your own website; monitoring the users, working with other admins, adding new cases, and even solving some crimes. Sure you may be a little rough around the edges, but you've seen some things that have made you a bit jaded.Learn more about the true identity of Ratking1 and see if he/she/they can solve the mystery of "The Boy in the Dress" in Sarah Lotz's new book, <a href="http://bit.ly/2YtMhsg">MISSING PERSON</a>.RainbowBriteYou have optimism and enthusiasm in spades. Your eagerness may have gotten you in trouble in the past, but your heart is in the right place. Some of the other users may write you off as a bubbly bimbo, but your tenacity and creativity might be exactly what the amateur sleuths need.Learn more about the true identity of Rainbowbrite and find out if he/she/they can help solve the mystery of "The Boy in the Dress" in Sarah Lotz's new book, <a href="http://bit.ly/2YtMhsg">MISSING PERSON</a>.Mommydearest You may be lurking in the shadows but make no mistake, Missing-Linc and sites like it would not exist without you. You're there to keep everyone in check as a moderator and you can dig up dirt on ANYONE. You're definitely under appreciated and may make some questionable moves, but mother always knows best, right?Learn the true identity of Mommydearest and find out if he/she/they can solve the case of "The Boy in the Dress" in Sarah Lotz's new book, <a href="http://bit.ly/2YtMhsg">MISSING PERSON</a>.BobbieCowellYou are very active in the online sleuthing community...but is it for the right reasons? You're the sketchiest of the users for sure, partly because you've inserted yourself into the investigation as an expert. You've been really supportive of the investigation, but is it authentic? Whatever your motives are, you're holding your cards close and hoping they fall in your favor.Learn the true identity of BobbieCowell and find out if he/she/they can solve the case of the "Boy in the Dress" in Sarah Lotz's new book, MISSING PERSON.WicklowBoy22This is personal for you. Like many of the users on the site, you've lost someone and are hoping to fill the void by helping others. The whole online sleuthing community can be a little intense sometimes, and you are still learning who you can trust, but this is all one big lesson in how far you're willing to go for answers. Learn the true identity of WicklowBoy22 and find out if he/she/they can solve the case of "The Boy in the Dress" in Sarah Lotz's new book, <a href="https://www.mulhollandbooks.com/titles/sarah-lotz/missing-person/9780316396646/">MISSING PERSON</a>.How would you describe your online presence? Family secrets never stay buried! You find out your uncle didn't actually die in an accident. He ran away from home 20 years ago and hasn't been heard from since. What's your first move?You decide to join a website focused on missing person cases. How do you pick your screen name? Congrats, you're a new member! While you're browsing the site, you see a post where an angry parent is asking for justice that the courts and police could not give. How do you get involved?When you have a conflict with someone, online or in person, you are most likely to react by:Someone on the website finds a piece of evidence in your family's case that the police missed! What do you tell them to do?The group you've been working your family's case with wants to meet in real life to follow the leads you've dug up. What do you think?Last question, how far are you willing to go for answers in your relative's case?