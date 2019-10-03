Jack Ryan is Tom Clancy’s most beloved character. As the son of a police officer and a nurse, Jack Ryan is a former Marine, sometimes history professor, and CIA analyst. His many escapades have been chronicled in the Jack Ryan series, which continued even after Tom Clancy’s death in 2013, and he continues to enjoy popularity thanks to many movie adaptations and a new TV show on Amazon Prime! If you’ve ever wanted to pick up the Jack Ryan books but didn’t know where to start, why not pick the best books, according to readers? The following are the 10 best Jack Ryan books according to Goodreads ratings!

Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Barnes & Noble

Apple Books

Google Play

Kobo

Ebooks.com Tom Clancy True Faith and Allegiance Average Rating: 4.33 This most highly rated Jack Ryan novel is a more recent release, and it begins with a Navy Commander who is shot while having dinner with his family in a restaurant. Meanwhile, a Canadian businessman is arrested after arriving in Iran. These two events tip off U.S. intelligence to a massive data breach regarding military and intelligence officers, and a vast conspiracy that can only be stopped by one man--President Jack Ryan.

Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Barnes & Noble

Apple Books

Google Play

Kobo

Ebooks.com Tom Clancy Commander in Chief Average Rating: 4.16 All over the world, chaos reigns. A natural gas plant explodes, Russian troops are attacked, and a Venezuelan politician is assassinated. While the events may seem random, President Jack Ryan sees that they are connected by a much larger force that plans to take advantage of the distraction and invade a NATO-protected country. The only way to stop the plan is to convince Western nations at odds to unite against a Russian dictator.

Related: The Most Popular Mysteries & Thrillers in America

Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Barnes & Noble

Walmart

Target

Books-A-Million

Powell's

Indiebound Patriot Games Average Rating: 4.3 In this first Jack Ryan novel, Jack and his family are vacationing in London when a terrorist attack unfolds before his eyes. Relying on his instincts as a former Marine, he jumps into the fray to put a stop to it...and saves the lives of the Prince and Princess of Wales and their young son. While they're grateful for his rescue, Jack's actions have drawn the attention of some very bad men, and his act of heroism has far-reaching consequences.

Get the Best in Mystery and Thriller Delivered to Your Inbox Get the Best in Mystery and Thriller Delivered to Your Inbox Sign Up By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Barnes & Noble

Apple Books

Google Play

Kobo

Ebooks.com Threat Vector Average Rating: 4.13 When Jack Ryan Jr. and his colleagues at secret intelligence agency the Campus are exposed to their enemies, they must scatter in order to keep their lives. Meanwhile, President Ryan is dealing with ever-stressed relations between the U.S. and China, made worse by economic factors. He needs the Campus in order to salvage things, but with their ranks exposed, they're also open to enemy fire.

Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Barnes & Noble

Walmart

Target

Books-A-Million

Powell's

Indiebound Tom Clancy Power and Empire Average Rating: 4.12 President Jack Ryan is preparing for the upcoming G20 summit talks with China when a series of events that suggest Chinese aggression derail his preparations. In the meantime, a traffic stop in Texas reveals a Chinese man with valuable information that could impact the president's negotiations...and it's up to the Campus to track him down!

Related: 7 Action-Packed Political Thrillers to Help You Relax and Unwind

Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Barnes & Noble

Walmart

Target

Books-A-Million

Powell's

Indiebound Clear and Present Danger Average Rating: 4.1 When Colombian drug lords assassinate the director of the FBI, Jack Ryan and his associate from the shadow side are tasked with tracking them down. But who is really at fault, and what can the U.S. do against these shadowy threats? Nothing is easily determined in this fifth installment of the Jack Ryan series.

Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Barnes & Noble

Apple Books

Google Play

Kobo

Ebooks.com Command Authority Average Rating: 4.1 Years earlier, Jack Ryan investigated the death of an agent looking into illegal Swiss banking actives and discovered the existence of a dangerous Russian assassin, but he was never able to track him down. Now, Russia's new president is posing a lethal threat to the U.S. and Jack Ryan Jr. is tasked with reopening the case following the murder of a close friend of his father's.

Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Barnes & Noble

Walmart

Target

Books-A-Million

Powell's

Indiebound The Hunt for Red October Average Rating: 4.06 Perhaps the best-known Jack Ryan novel, this story follows a top-secret, cutting edge Soviet submarine and its embittered commander who decides to defect to the U.S. and take the ship and crew with him. His actions set off a flurry of events, leading the Soviets and the Americans to compete for discovery of the ship, and putting CIA analyst Jack Ryan at the very center of the conflict!

Want more Jack Ryan? Look for Code of Honor, the newest Jack Ryan Universe book, hitting shelves this November!

Tirzah Price is a writer and contributing editor at Book Riot. Follow her on Twitter @TirzahPrice.