It’s All In Your Head: Characters With Bateman Levels of Psychopathy

The Killer You Know is the story of a group of friends who discover one of them is playing a sinister game. When a group of friends get together for a reunion, they note that one of them is missing, and they recall a time when their friend Will joked with all of him that he would become a serial killer one day. At the time they thought it was a joke, anyway. But now that they don't know where he is? They're not so sure. Especially because some of the things Will joked about match the details of recent murder cases.

