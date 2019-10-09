The Best New Crime Fiction of October 2019

This is a fantastic crime novel that explores old wounds that don’t heal, revenge, our injustice system, generational violence, family, and racism with nuance and excellent writing and characters. I read a ridiculous amount of crime books and rarely find myself being thrown so hard that I loud-whisper “Oh shirt!”–but instead with the word you get to say when you’re not in The Good Place.

Your House Will Pay follows two families in the present day, a Korean family and a Black family, and is built upon the history of the 1992 L.A. riots–that’s all I’m telling you because you should experience every turn and unfolding of this novel like a blank slate.