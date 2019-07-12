Lee Child is the bestselling author of the Jack Reacher books, a series about Jack Reacher, a former major in the U.S. Army turned wanderer and private investigator. While some readers may want to read the Jack Reacher books in order, you definitely don’t have to go that route! Each book is a self-contained story, and with more than 23 books in the series, why not start with the best ones? Here are the top ten best Jack Reacher books, according to Goodreads user ratings!

P.S. In the new Jack Reacher book Blue Moon Jack Reacher comes to the aid of an elderly couple . . . and confronts his most dangerous opponents yet. It comes out on October 29th and we can’t wait! Learn more about it here.

The 10 Best Jack Reacher Books, According to Goodreads

Worth Dying For 4.22 average rating Set in the heart of Nebraska, this thriller follows Reacher as he dives into the decades-old mystery of a missing child. Except, the most powerful family in the area, the Duncans, don't want him looking too closely into the past or their present dealings, which reveal a vast, worldwide criminal conspiracy that is bent on keeping Reacher from solving the case.

One Shot 4.21 average rating James Barr is a military sniper, so it makes no sense that when six shots are fired, only five find their mark...unless he's not the shooter. When he's arrested for murder, he clings to innocence and asks for Reacher. Even though Barr is the last person Reacher wants to help, he shows up and a simple case turns anything but in a complicated web of law and politics that has Reacher teaming up with a scrappy defense lawyer to uncover the truth.

Bad Luck and Trouble 4.19 average rating The past comes rushing back for Reacher when the untraceable ex-military investigator is tracked down by a woman using a signal that very few people have to contact him. She has horrific news: someone is hunting and killing the members of his old unit, and Reacher is the only one who can trace this evil before it reaches anyone else—and himself.

Tirzah Price is a writer and contributing editor at Book Riot. She’s a fan of all things YA, mystery, and thrillers. Follow her on Twitter @TirzahPrice.